Desperate search continues for teenager missing for days on Scottish island
Searches are continuing in Stornoway for missing teenager Aleksandr Benga nearly a week after he was last seen.
The 16-year-old was last seen around 8.45am on Monday, 18 November, 2024 near to the water wheel within in the Lewis Castle grounds.
Police are urging anyone with information or dash-cam footage to come forward as officers continue work to identify his movements.
He is described as 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build with short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a beige jumper and black jeans. He had a yellow beanie hat with him.
Inspector David Hall said: "We are extremely concerned for Aleksandr, especially given the cold weather conditions lately.
"Since Aleksandr was reported missing almost one week ago, we have been carrying out extensive searches and enquiries in and around the Stornoway area. Officers, led by specialist search advisors, have been assisted by police dogs and a police mountain rescue team. Our partner agencies are also helping with searches. Despite these efforts and previous appeals, we have yet to trace him. His family and friends are extremely upset and concerned by his disappearance.
"We have reviewed CCTV and footage provided by the public, however we have been unable to establish the exact route he travelled after leaving the water wheel on the morning of Monday, 18 November.
"To help us establish this, we would ask any drivers with dashcams who were either travelling on the A859 between Willowglen Road, Stornoway and Cameron Terrace, Lochs or on Pentland Road between 8.45am and 12pm on Monday, 18 November, to please contact us."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.