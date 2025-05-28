Fire crews worked overnight to put out the blaze at the derelict building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire in a derelict building in Paisley is being treated as deliberate by police.

Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze in Speirsfield Gardens in the Renfrewshire town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are treating the incident as deliberate. | Lisa Ferguson/Scotsman

Emergency services were sent to the area when the alarm was raised around 7.25pm on Tuesday.

At the height of the incident, seven fire appliances were at the scene.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and the last appliance left the scene shortly before 7am on Wednesday.

Police said the incident is being treated as wilful and inquiries are continuing. There are no reports of any injuries.