'Deliberate' major blaze at derelict building in Scottish town as police launch investigation
Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze in Speirsfield Gardens in the Renfrewshire town.
Emergency services were sent to the area when the alarm was raised around 7.25pm on Tuesday.
At the height of the incident, seven fire appliances were at the scene.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze and the last appliance left the scene shortly before 7am on Wednesday.
Police said the incident is being treated as wilful and inquiries are continuing. There are no reports of any injuries.
Some roads in the area were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, but later reopened.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.