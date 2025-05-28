'Deliberate' major blaze at derelict building in Scottish town as police launch investigation

By Lucinda Cameron
Comment
Published 28th May 2025, 12:26 BST
Fire crews worked overnight to put out the blaze at the derelict building.

A fire in a derelict building in Paisley is being treated as deliberate by police.

Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze in Speirsfield Gardens in the Renfrewshire town.

Police are treating the incident as deliberate. | Lisa Ferguson/Scotsman

Emergency services were sent to the area when the alarm was raised around 7.25pm on Tuesday.

At the height of the incident, seven fire appliances were at the scene.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and the last appliance left the scene shortly before 7am on Wednesday.

Police said the incident is being treated as wilful and inquiries are continuing. There are no reports of any injuries.

Some roads in the area were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, but later reopened.

