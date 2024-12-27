'Deeply shocked': Tributes flow as pilot killed in plane crash near Scottish airport is named
A man who died after a light aircraft crashed near Fife Airport has been named.
Nicholas Denison-Pender, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday.
An investigation is still underway into the cause of the crash, which happened around 11.40am. Emergency services were called to the scene and the public was asked to stay away.
Mr Denison-Pender was from Perthshire. His family has asked for privacy.
Mr Denison-Pender joined automotive research and consultancy firm SDB Automotive in 2024 as their chief operating officer.
Andrew Hart, chief executive of SBD Automotive, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, Nicholas Denison-Pender.
“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.
“Although Nick had only been at SBD Automotive for a few months, he brought an inspiring balance of passion, kindness, and intelligence that made a lasting impact on all who spent time with him.”
A statement on the company’s website said being a private pilot was Mr Denison-Pender’s “passion” and he also enjoyed outdoor pursuits with his family and fishing.
Detective Inspector Samantha Davidson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Nicholas as they come to terms with their loss.
"The family have asked for their privacy at this difficult time. An investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing and we would ask for anyone with information, to please come forward."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1136 of December 23, 2024.
