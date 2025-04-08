Cyclist dies on single-track road in Scottish Highlands as police launch investigation

The 66-year-old cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene

Police are investigating after a cyclist died on a single-track road in the Highlands.

The 66-year-old man was found unresponsive next to his Specialized bike in Lethen near Nairn around 3.20pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no other vehicles are thought to have been involved. Officers are appealing for information as they try to establish what happened.

The man was found on part of the road known locally as Raspberry Hill.

Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time. There are not believed to be any other vehicles involved in the incident and our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“If you were in the area around the time of this incident, please get in touch with officers. We are also asking drivers to check dashcam to see if there is something recorded that could help our inquiries.”