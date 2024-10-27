Man fighting for life after horror three-vehicle crash on Scotland road

The three-vehicle collision has left a man with life-threatening injuries

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man is fighting for his life in hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to the A950 near Mintlaw around 6.25pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed for around eight and a half hours to allow for an investigation. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

The collision involved a red Nissan Pixo, a red Ford Fiesta and a black Ford Escort. The 40-year-old male driver of the Escort was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. His condition is described as life-threatening.

The female driver of the Pixo and two female passengers from the Fiesta were also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for around eight-and-a-half hours to allow for an investigation and recovery of the vehicles.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries into this collision are ongoing and we would urge anyone who may have information or who saw any of the vehicles on the road before the incident to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.