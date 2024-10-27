Man fighting for life after horror three-vehicle crash on Scotland road
A man is fighting for his life in hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.
Emergency services were called to the A950 near Mintlaw around 6.25pm on Saturday.
The collision involved a red Nissan Pixo, a red Ford Fiesta and a black Ford Escort. The 40-year-old male driver of the Escort was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. His condition is described as life-threatening.
The female driver of the Pixo and two female passengers from the Fiesta were also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for around eight-and-a-half hours to allow for an investigation and recovery of the vehicles.
Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries into this collision are ongoing and we would urge anyone who may have information or who saw any of the vehicles on the road before the incident to get in touch.
“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2915 of October 26.”
Comments
