Fire crews have spent hours battling a blaze at a Stirlingshire factory.

Emergency services were called to a fire within a Cowie factory, near Stirling, on Sunday night.

The factory that was affected is believed to be WestFraser (Europe) LTD - a manufacturer of engineered wood-based panel products. WestFraser have one other additional mill in Scotland which is based in Inverness.

Seven appliances were sent to the scene and the stop signal was later received at 4.59am on Monday.

The public were asked to avoid the area as fire crews worked overnight to extinguish the “well-developed” blaze.

There have been no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

In a statement posted by the fire service at 11.20pm on Sunday, they advised people living in the area to keep windows and doors closed.

It read: “We are in attendance at a well-developed fire within a factory in the town of Cowie, near Stirling.

“Operations Control has mobilised seven appliances to the town's Station Road, where firefighters remain working to extinguish a well-developed fire.