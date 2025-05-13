Clarkston fire: Public warned to avoid area following serious building fire

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 13th May 2025, 14:24 BST
No casualties have been reported, with fire crews remaining on scene to ensure safety.

A road has been closed following a serious building fire in East Renfrewshire.

Emergency services were called to a “well-developed fire” around 11am on Tuesday involving a commercial property in Clarkston.

Emergency services were called to a 'well-developed fire'placeholder image
Emergency services were called to a 'well-developed fire' | Johnston Press

Police have warned members of the public to avoid the area. Stamperland Crescent has been closed between Clarkston Toll and Clarkston Road at Stamperland Gardens.

The fire has now been extinguished. There are no reported injuries and crews remain on scene to make sure the area is safe, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.54am on Tuesday, May 13 to reports of a building fire in Clarkston, East Renfrewshire.

"Operations Control mobilised four appliances to Stamperland Crescent, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire involving a commercial premises.

"Crews extinguished the fire and remain on scene working to make the area safe.

"There are no reported casualties.”

