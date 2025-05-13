Clarkston fire: Public warned to avoid area following serious building fire
A road has been closed following a serious building fire in East Renfrewshire.
Emergency services were called to a “well-developed fire” around 11am on Tuesday involving a commercial property in Clarkston.
Police have warned members of the public to avoid the area. Stamperland Crescent has been closed between Clarkston Toll and Clarkston Road at Stamperland Gardens.
The fire has now been extinguished. There are no reported injuries and crews remain on scene to make sure the area is safe, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.
A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.54am on Tuesday, May 13 to reports of a building fire in Clarkston, East Renfrewshire.
"Operations Control mobilised four appliances to Stamperland Crescent, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire involving a commercial premises.
"Crews extinguished the fire and remain on scene working to make the area safe.
"There are no reported casualties.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.