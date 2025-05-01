Rope was used to rescue the child, who fell about 5m at the natural beauty spot

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A child has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a “significant distance” at a Perthshire beauty spot.

The incident happened about 11.30am on Wednesday morning at The Hermitage near Dunkeld.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hermitage is located just outside Dunkeld in Perthshire | Canva/Getty Images

The child, who was understood to be seven years old, fell about 5m (16ft).

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team volunteers attended the incident, alongside police, paramedics and four fire appliances.

Rope was used to rescue the child, who was subsequently taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The medical condition of the child remains unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20am on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, officers received a report of a child having fallen at The Hermitage, near Dunkeld.

“The child has been taken to hospital.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.27am to attend an incident in Dunkeld. We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including our trauma and special operation teams, and airlifted one child patient to Ninewells Hospital.”

A spokesperson for Tayside Mountain Rescue said: “The volunteers of Tayside Mountain Rescue were called out this afternoon to The Hermitage as part of a multi-agency response. We initiated the rescue of the injured party, who was the handed over to the Ambulance Service.

“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”