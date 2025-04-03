Boy in critical condition in hospital after being hit by single-decker bus

The collision involved a Volvo single-decker bus and has left a 13-year-old boy in hospital

A 13-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after he was struck by a bus.

The collision happened on Hamilton Road at the junction with Nigel Street in Motherwell at around 5.05pm on Wednesday.

A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital following the collision | Hieronymus Ukkel - stock.adobe.c

The boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

Police are appealing for information about the collision that involved a silver Volvo single-decker bus.

Sergeant Elaine Scott said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to the public for information. If you saw anything, then please get in touch. We are also asking drivers to check dashcam to see if there is something recorded that could help our investigation.”

The road was closed for investigations following the collision and reopened around 8.30pm. Nobody else was injured in the incident in North Lanarkshire.