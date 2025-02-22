Police are investigating the incident. | John Devlin

The child received facial injuries and required surgery

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A three-year-old boy was left needing surgery after he was bitten on the face by a dog in North Ayrshire.

The attack happened in Irvine at about 6pm on Thursday and police said it involved a cream-coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the dog, which was without an owner, approached the boy in Leven Place in the Castlepark area of the town before carrying out the attack.

The child received facial injuries and required surgery at University Hospital Crosshouse, East Ayrshire.

The dog was last seen running off in Leven Place.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to the attack and said they are trying to trace the animal and its owners.

Inspector Lisa Thomson said: “We are keen to trace this dog and its owners as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad