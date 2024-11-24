Body found in search for missing 28-year-old woman in Scotland

Shanahan MacInnes | contributed

The discovery was made shortly after 1pm today

A body has been recovered during a search for a missing 28-year-old woman from the Isle of Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides.

Shanahan MacInnes had last been seen at around 1.30am on Friday on Tindill Road in the village of Balivanich.

On Sunday at 1.05pm officers were made aware that a body of a woman had been found in the Aird area of the island.

Police Scotland said while formal identification is yet to take place the family of Ms MacInnes has been notified.