A major search was carried out by police after a young paddleboarder went missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police searching a beauty spot in Fife for a teenager missing while paddle boarding have recovered a body.

The incident at Lochore Meadows on Saturday sparked a major overnight response from the emergency services and coastguard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday afternoon, police confirmed they had recovered a body from the loch.

Emergency services are at Lochore Meadows (Pic: Fife Council)

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of the youngster have been informed. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Officers were called to the Meedies in Lochgelly around 5.25pm on Saturday after receiving a report of concern for a 15-year-old male youth who had been paddle boarding. A helicopter was also called to the scene. Four water rescue teams were deployed.

Extensive searches were carried out and the public was asked to stay away from the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access to the park was closed. Police aid temporary airspace restrictions had been put in place as of Sunday morning “for security and your safety.” The restrictions applied to drones as well all aircraft.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1:20pm on Sunday, the body of a male youth was recovered from the water at Lochore Meadows.

"Formal identification has yet to take place. However, the family of a 15-year of paddle boarder reported missing on Saturday have been informed.