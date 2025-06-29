Body found in search for 15-year old at Scottish beauty spot as airspace shut down
Police searching a beauty spot in Fife for a teenager missing while paddle boarding have recovered a body.
The incident at Lochore Meadows on Saturday sparked a major overnight response from the emergency services and coastguard.
On Sunday afternoon, police confirmed they had recovered a body from the loch.
Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of the youngster have been informed. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
Officers were called to the Meedies in Lochgelly around 5.25pm on Saturday after receiving a report of concern for a 15-year-old male youth who had been paddle boarding. A helicopter was also called to the scene. Four water rescue teams were deployed.
Extensive searches were carried out and the public was asked to stay away from the area.
Access to the park was closed. Police aid temporary airspace restrictions had been put in place as of Sunday morning “for security and your safety.” The restrictions applied to drones as well all aircraft.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1:20pm on Sunday, the body of a male youth was recovered from the water at Lochore Meadows.
"Formal identification has yet to take place. However, the family of a 15-year of paddle boarder reported missing on Saturday have been informed.
"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
