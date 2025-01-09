Body found after Scottish pensioner goes missing in freezing -3C conditions
A body has been found in the search for a pensioner who went missing in freezing conditions.
Norma Sinclair, 71, had been last seen about 6.15pm on Tuesday at the top of Townhill Road in Dunfermline.
Police Scotland said a body had been found around 11.30am on Thursday close to nearby Townhill Loch.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but police said Mrs Sinclair’s family had been notified.
Mrs Sinclair had been wearing a grey padded knee-length coat with a full zip and hood along with leggings and grey Ugg boots when she went missing.
A statement from Police Scotland said: “The death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
“We thank the public and partner agencies for their assistance in the search for Norma.”
