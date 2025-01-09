Body found after Scottish pensioner goes missing in freezing -3C conditions

The 71-year-old pensioner went missing on Tuesday in Dunfermline

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A body has been found in the search for a pensioner who went missing in freezing conditions.

Norma Sinclair, 71, had been last seen about 6.15pm on Tuesday at the top of Townhill Road in Dunfermline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norma Sinclair went missing on Tuesday | Contributed

Police Scotland said a body had been found around 11.30am on Thursday close to nearby Townhill Loch.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but police said Mrs Sinclair’s family had been notified.

Mrs Sinclair had been wearing a grey padded knee-length coat with a full zip and hood along with leggings and grey Ugg boots when she went missing.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “The death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.