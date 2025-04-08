Boat and skipper rescued after breaking down near dangerous Scottish whirlpool

The vessel needed to be rescued by the RNLI from close to the Corryvreckan whirlpool

A boat with one person on board has been towed to safety after breaking down near the Corryvreckan whirlpool.

The Oban RNLI all-weather lifeboat went to the scene when the alarm was raised around 7pm on Monday.

The RNLI came to the boat's rescue | PA

It towed the vessel to Oban, arriving at around 10pm, the Coastguard said. The person on board was said to be safe and well after the incident.

The Corryvreckan whirlpool is situated between the islands of Jura and Scarba in the Inner Hebrides and is considered highly dangerous, with currents that can reach more than 10 knots at full strength.

There was a concern the vessel that had broken down could have been pulled towards it depending on the tides.