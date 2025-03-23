‘Barely conscious’ man pulled from Loch Lomond by rescuers
A “barely conscious” man was pulled from Loch Lomond early on Sunday morning, rescuers have said.
The Loch Lomond Rescue Boat was called out by Police Scotland just after midnight.
Upon reaching the location, the crew could hear cries for help coming from Inchcailloch island – one of the small islands on the loch – and from the water.
A man was pulled from the water and handed over to emergency services, before another three men were rescued from the island.
A Facebook post from the rescue boat service said: “Loch Lomond Rescue Boat (LLRB) was paged by Police Scotland at 00.01 this morning for a multi-agency response after a report of a person in the water in the area near to Balmaha.
“A crew responded and launched swiftly, and, once at the reported location, immediately began a search of the area.
“Shortly afterwards, calls for help were heard coming from Inchcailloch island and from the water.
“Utilising all our search equipment we located and recovered one barely conscious male from the water into the boat and immediately began casualty care whilst returning to Balmaha pier, and after a short time the casualty was handed to the Scottish Ambulance Service for further care.
“LLRB then attended Inchcailloch island to collect three other persons and return them to the mainland, all of whom were safe and well.
“Thanks to our colleagues also in attendance, HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R199, Police Scotland, Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service.”
