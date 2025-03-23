‘Barely conscious’ man pulled from Loch Lomond by rescuers

Pictures: Loch Lomond Rescue Boat | Loch Lomond Rescue Boat

The rescue happened early on Sunday morning

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A “barely conscious” man was pulled from Loch Lomond early on Sunday morning, rescuers have said.

The Loch Lomond Rescue Boat was called out by Police Scotland just after midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon reaching the location, the crew could hear cries for help coming from Inchcailloch island – one of the small islands on the loch – and from the water.

A man was pulled from the water and handed over to emergency services, before another three men were rescued from the island.

A Facebook post from the rescue boat service said: “Loch Lomond Rescue Boat (LLRB) was paged by Police Scotland at 00.01 this morning for a multi-agency response after a report of a person in the water in the area near to Balmaha.

“A crew responded and launched swiftly, and, once at the reported location, immediately began a search of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shortly afterwards, calls for help were heard coming from Inchcailloch island and from the water.

“Utilising all our search equipment we located and recovered one barely conscious male from the water into the boat and immediately began casualty care whilst returning to Balmaha pier, and after a short time the casualty was handed to the Scottish Ambulance Service for further care.

“LLRB then attended Inchcailloch island to collect three other persons and return them to the mainland, all of whom were safe and well.