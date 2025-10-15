Aberdeenshire crash: A93 closed eastbound after crash involving cyclist and car
A north-east Scottish road is closed eastbound after a crash involving a car and a cyclist.
Emergency services were called to the A93 at Hill of Banchory at around 11.50am on Wednesday.
The A93 remains closed eastbound.
It is currently unknown if there have been any serious injuries. Police and the ambulance service have been approached for more information.
A police spokesperson said: “The A93 is closed eastbound at Hill of Banchory following a crash involving a car and a cyclist reported to police around 11.50am on Wednesday, October 15.
“ Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
