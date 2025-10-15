Emergency services remain on the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A north-east Scottish road is closed eastbound after a crash involving a car and a cyclist.

Emergency services were called to the A93 at Hill of Banchory at around 11.50am on Wednesday.

The A93 remains closed eastbound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is currently unknown if there have been any serious injuries. Police and the ambulance service have been approached for more information.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

The crash happened on the A93. | Google

A police spokesperson said: “The A93 is closed eastbound at Hill of Banchory following a crash involving a car and a cyclist reported to police around 11.50am on Wednesday, October 15.

“ Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”