Appeal donations pour for dog killed in attack by several animals in Kinross
The incident on Sunday saw police called after one animal was killed and two others injured in the High Street attack. A woman also suffered injuries when she fell and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
A fundraiser launched by three members of Kinross Community Group has already netted over £1800. The appeal, on GoFundMe, said the dog was killed by “three loose, out of control dogs”.
In their online fundraiser, they wrote: “The elderly owner of the little dog that was killed was also hurt whilst trying to protect her dog and our hearts are absolutely breaking for her. We are hoping to raise funds to help with vets bills for the two injured dogs and very sadly a dignified cremation for the deceased dog. Every penny we can raise will go to the dog owners at this incredibly sad time.”
Police said yesterday there was no risk to the wider public and asked . Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1865 of 20 October, 2024.
