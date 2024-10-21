Appeal donations pour for dog killed in attack by several animals in Kinross

Almost £2000 has poured into a fundraiser set up to pay for vet bills after a dog was killed by a trio of dogs in Kinross at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident on Sunday saw police called after one animal was killed and two others injured in the High Street attack. A woman also suffered injuries when she fell and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A fundraiser launched by three members of Kinross Community Group has already netted over £1800. The appeal, on GoFundMe, said the dog was killed by “three loose, out of control dogs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their online fundraiser, they wrote: “The elderly owner of the little dog that was killed was also hurt whilst trying to protect her dog and our hearts are absolutely breaking for her. We are hoping to raise funds to help with vets bills for the two injured dogs and very sadly a dignified cremation for the deceased dog. Every penny we can raise will go to the dog owners at this incredibly sad time.”