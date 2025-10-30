Police remain on the scene

Three people have been taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the crash on King Street at around 9.30am on Thursday.

Three people were taken to hospital for treatment and their conditions are currently unknown.

The street remains closed at School Drive, Regent Walk and St Machar roundabout.

Officers are advising members of the public to avoid the area.

Police confirmed two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged.

Aberdeen street closed after four-vehicle crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “King Street is closed at School Drive, Regent Walk, and the St Machar roundabout in Aberdeen following a report of a four-vehicle crash around 9.30am on Thursday, 30 October, 2025.

“Three people have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.”