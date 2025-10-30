Aberdeen crash: Three taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash in Aberdeen
Three people have been taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called to the crash on King Street at around 9.30am on Thursday.
Three people were taken to hospital for treatment and their conditions are currently unknown.
The street remains closed at School Drive, Regent Walk and St Machar roundabout.
Officers are advising members of the public to avoid the area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “King Street is closed at School Drive, Regent Walk, and the St Machar roundabout in Aberdeen following a report of a four-vehicle crash around 9.30am on Thursday, 30 October, 2025.
“Three people have been taken to hospital for treatment.
“Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.”
