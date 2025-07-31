Aberdeen crash: Road closed as cyclist, 64, hospitalised after 'serious crash' involving car

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 31st Jul 2025, 13:11 BST
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area after the ‘serious’ crash involving a cyclist.

A busy road in Scotland’s north-east is closed following a “serious” crash involving a car and cyclist.

Clifton Road in Aberdeen is closed between its junctions with Hilton Street/Leslie Road and Hilton Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to the scene around 7.30am on Thursday, close to the junction with Primrosehill Gardens.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

The cyclist, a 64-year-old man, has been taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

The road is closed.placeholder image
The road is closed. | John Devlin

The female driver of the car involved, a grey Volkswagen Polo, was uninjured. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or the cyclist or car immediately prior to the collision, is asked to contact officers via 101 and quote incident number 0590 of July 31.

Related topics:AberdeenEmergency servicesMotoristsHospital
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice