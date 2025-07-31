Aberdeen crash: Road closed as cyclist, 64, hospitalised after 'serious crash' involving car
A busy road in Scotland’s north-east is closed following a “serious” crash involving a car and cyclist.
Clifton Road in Aberdeen is closed between its junctions with Hilton Street/Leslie Road and Hilton Avenue.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 7.30am on Thursday, close to the junction with Primrosehill Gardens.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
The cyclist, a 64-year-old man, has been taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
The female driver of the car involved, a grey Volkswagen Polo, was uninjured. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or the cyclist or car immediately prior to the collision, is asked to contact officers via 101 and quote incident number 0590 of July 31.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.