Motorists are being asked to avoid the area after the ‘serious’ crash involving a cyclist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A busy road in Scotland’s north-east is closed following a “serious” crash involving a car and cyclist.

Clifton Road in Aberdeen is closed between its junctions with Hilton Street/Leslie Road and Hilton Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to the scene around 7.30am on Thursday, close to the junction with Primrosehill Gardens.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

The cyclist, a 64-year-old man, has been taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

The road is closed. | John Devlin

The female driver of the car involved, a grey Volkswagen Polo, was uninjured. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.