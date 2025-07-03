A82 crash: Major Highland road closed in both directions after car and bus crash
The A82 is closed following a car and bus crash near Glencoe.
Emergency services were called to the scene between Glencoe and Ballachulish earlier on Thursday. The road was then closed around 11.37am.
It is not yet known if there has been any serious injuries.
In a post on social media, Police Scotland said: “The A82 is closed at Tigh A Phuirt, Ballachulish following a crash involving a car and a bus reported to police around 11.15am on Thursday, July 3.
“A diversion is in place at the A85/A828 via Connell. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
For northbound traffic, motorists are advised to turn left at the A82/A85 junction onto the A85.
Drivers should then travel through to Connel where they can turn left onto the A828 and travel to Ballachulish.
Meanwhile, for southbound traffic, motorists should take the first exit at the Ballachulish Roundabout to join the A828. Continuing to Connel, motorists should turn right onto the A85 at the junction of the A85/A828 and follow the road through to Tyndrum.
