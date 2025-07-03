Diversions are in place while emergency services attend a crash in the Highlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A82 is closed following a car and bus crash near Glencoe.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Glencoe and Ballachulish earlier on Thursday. The road was then closed around 11.37am.

It is not yet known if there has been any serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services remain on the scene. | John Devlin

In a post on social media, Police Scotland said: “The A82 is closed at Tigh A Phuirt, Ballachulish following a crash involving a car and a bus reported to police around 11.15am on Thursday, July 3.

“A diversion is in place at the A85/A828 via Connell. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Motorists advised to use a diversion

There is a diversion in place while the road remains closed.

For northbound traffic, motorists are advised to turn left at the A82/A85 junction onto the A85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers should then travel through to Connel where they can turn left onto the A828 and travel to Ballachulish.