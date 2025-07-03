A82 crash: Major Highland road closed in both directions after car and bus crash

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 13:05 BST
Diversions are in place while emergency services attend a crash in the Highlands.

The A82 is closed following a car and bus crash near Glencoe.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Glencoe and Ballachulish earlier on Thursday. The road was then closed around 11.37am.

It is not yet known if there has been any serious injuries.

Emergency services remain on the scene.
Emergency services remain on the scene. | John Devlin

In a post on social media, Police Scotland said: “The A82 is closed at Tigh A Phuirt, Ballachulish following a crash involving a car and a bus reported to police around 11.15am on Thursday, July 3.

“A diversion is in place at the A85/A828 via Connell. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Motorists advised to use a diversion

There is a diversion in place while the road remains closed.

For northbound traffic, motorists are advised to turn left at the A82/A85 junction onto the A85.

Drivers should then travel through to Connel where they can turn left onto the A828 and travel to Ballachulish.

Meanwhile, for southbound traffic, motorists should take the first exit at the Ballachulish Roundabout to join the A828. Continuing to Connel, motorists should turn right onto the A85 at the junction of the A85/A828 and follow the road through to Tyndrum.

