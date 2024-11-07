10 people taken to hospital after major blaze at Scottish flats

By Nick Forbes
Comment
Published 7th Nov 2024, 10:01 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 10:38 BST
The fire broke out at in a ground-floor flat in Edinburgh

Ten people have been taken to hospital following a fire in a block of flats in Edinburgh.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in a ground floor flat on Niddrie Mill Crescent in the Niddrie area at 6.35pm on Wednesday. Police and the ambulance service were also in attendance.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in a ground floor flat. Picture: Lisa Fergusonplaceholder image
Fire crews were called to the blaze in a ground floor flat. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) said it dispatched “multiple resources” to the scene, including four ambulances and three special operation response teams. It confirmed ten people were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

An SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 6.37pm on Wednesday to attend an incident on Niddrie Mill Crescent, Edinburgh. We dispatched multiple resources to the scene, including four ambulances and three special operations response teams. We transported ten patients to Royal Infirmary Edinburgh.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said three fire appliances and a “height vehicle” were mobilised to tackle the blaze, and the area was “made safe” by 10.17pm.

The spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.35pm on Wednesday to reports of a dwelling fire at Niddrie Mill Crescent, Edinburgh. Operations control mobilised three fire appliances and one height vehicle and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a ground floor flat within a three-storey block of flats.

“A number of casualties were in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and received treatment at the scene.

“Crews left at 10.17pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

