Elderly man saved from dramatic caravan blaze by his family

Have your say

An 86-year-old man was rescued from his burning caravan by relatives after a massive fire broke out.

The man, who does not want to be named, was sleeping on his sofa when the static van near Windygates, Fife, caught fire on Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: Armed robber in terrifying Gleneagles Hotel raid jailed for 11 years

The Courier reports relatives who were nearby leapt into action and pulled the man - who uses a wheelchair - to safety.

He did not sustain serious injuries but his home were devastated by the flames. It is believed the incident was caused by an electrical fault.

Speaking to The Courier, his daughter said: "It was absolutely terrifying how quickly the caravan went up.

"We immediately went to get my dad out and we managed to evacuate him very quickly. We got him out safely and everyone else was safe."

She added: "It could have been much worse."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 7.15pm on Wednesday to reports of a caravan on fire at West Meetings, Windygates.

“Operations control mobilised two appliances to the scene where crews arrived at 7.20pm and extinguished the flames.

“One person suffered smoke inhalation. Crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”