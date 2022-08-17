Elderly man critical after Peterhead accident
Police are appealing for information following a crash on Meethill Road, Peterhead.
The crash, reported around 11am today (Wednesday, August 17) and involved a single vehicle, a blue Ford Fiesta.
Emergency services attended and the 78-year-old male driver and sole occupant was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as critical.
The road remains closed to allow enquiries to be carried out.
Most Popular
Road Policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: “Our enquiries into the crash are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not already spoken to police, to contact us.
“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and saw the vehicle prior to the incident or who has dash-cam footage which may assist to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 1121 of 17 August, 2022.