Eight arrested for human trafficking

London police have arrested eight people suspected of being part of an international human trafficking gang with ties to Romania.

Police said the five men and three women were arrested in east London on Tuesday by the Modern Slavery and Kidnap Unit. They are being questioned.

Police say 33 victims of human trafficking were found at four addresses that were raided. The victims included five children. All have been transferred to what police say is a safe place.

In addition, police say three men and one woman were arrested in Romania in conjunction with Romanian police.

Romania’s ambassador in Britain Dan Mihalache said the arrests sent “a strong message against any form of exploitation and reiterates the Romanian authorities are committed to fighting modern slavery in close co-operation with European partners”.

Prosecutors in Romania said seven homes in the eastern part of the country had been raided in connection with the trafficking gang. The government’s Directorate for the Investigation of Organised Crime and Terrorism said 12 people were suspected of setting up the trafficking ring in 2015.