Which schools are closed in Scotland on Thursday?

Have your say

Schools across Scotland, particularly in the central belt, have been closed on Thursday due to the heavy snow. Check our full list of Scottish areas below to see if there’s closures in your area.

SEE ALSO - Scotland’s weather: ScotRail to shut lines from 6pm

Elijah Rozelle, aged 9, enjoys a snow day in Edinburgh. Picture: SWNS

(Blank = open or no information available yet)

Aberdeen: 5 closed

Aberdeenshire

Angus: 17 closed

Argyll and Bute: all

Clackmannanshire: all

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar

Dumfries and Galloway: 65

Dundee

East Ayrshire: all

East Dunbartonshire: all

East Lothian: all

East Renfrewshire: all

Edinburgh: all

Falkirk: all

Fife: all

Glasgow: all

Highland

Inverclyde: all

Midlothian: all

Moray

North Ayrshire: all

North Lanarkshire: all

Orkney

Perth and Kinross

Renfrewshire: all

Scottish Borders: all

Shetland

South Ayrshire: all

South Lanarkshire: all

Stirling: all

West Dunbartonshire: all

West Lothian: all

SEE ALSO - No further flights from Glasgow Airport as more snow approaches