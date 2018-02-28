Which schools are closed in Scotland on Thursday?

Schools across Scotland, particularly in the central belt, have been closed on Thursday due to the heavy snow. Check our full list of Scottish areas below to see if there’s closures in your area.
(Blank = open or no information available yet)
Aberdeen: 5 closed
Aberdeenshire
Angus: 17 closed
Argyll and Bute: all
Clackmannanshire: all
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar
Dumfries and Galloway: 65
Dundee
East Ayrshire: all
East Dunbartonshire: all
East Lothian: all
East Renfrewshire: all
Edinburgh: all
Falkirk: all
Fife: all
Glasgow: all
Highland
Inverclyde: all
Midlothian: all
Moray
North Ayrshire: all
North Lanarkshire: all
Orkney
Perth and Kinross
Renfrewshire: all
Scottish Borders: all
Shetland
South Ayrshire: all
South Lanarkshire: all
Stirling: all
West Dunbartonshire: all
West Lothian: all
