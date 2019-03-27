The 30 best schools in Scotland for getting pupils into work, training or further study

These are the best performing publicly funded secondary schools in Scotland for getting school leavers into employment, training or further study, according to government figures.

The schools have been graded by the percentage of pupils who were in a 'positive destination' within three months of leaving school, based on the latest available statistics from 2017, published in a government report on 26 February 2019. ‘Positive destinations' include higher or further education, training, voluntary work and employment. The national average for school leavers who were in a 'positive destination' in Scotland is 94.4 per cent. There are how secondary schools in Scotland performed, ranked in order of the best performing. Some schools have not been included as the data was not available.

1. Ardnamurchan High School, Highland Percentage of school leavers in a work, training, or further education: 100 per cent Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Biggar High School, South Lanarkshire Percentage of school leavers in a work, training, or further education: 100 per cent Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Castlebay School, Na h-Eileanan Siar Percentage of school leavers in a work, training, or further education: 100 per cent Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Gairloch Academy, Highland Percentage of school leavers in a work, training, or further education: 100 per cent Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more