The 20 best secondary schools in Scotland ranked by Higher results

These are the best performing state high schools in Scotland ranked by exam results, according to new government figures.

The schools have been graded in a league table, published by The Times, based on the percentage of pupils gaining five or more Highers. These are the 20 schools which came out on top across the whole of Scotland.

1. Peebles High School, Scottish Borders (20th) 57 per cent of pupils gain five or more highers.

2. Langholm Academy, Dumfries and Galloway (19th) 59 per cent of pupils gain five or more highers.

3. Strathaven Academy, South Lanarkshire (18th) 61 per cent of pupils gain five or more highers.

4. Lenzie Academy, East Dunbartonshire (17th) 61 per cent of pupils gain five or more highers.

