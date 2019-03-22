The 20 best secondary schools in Scotland ranked by Higher results

The schools have been graded in a league table, published by The Times, based on the percentage of pupils gaining five or more Highers. These are the 20 schools which came out on top across the whole of Scotland.
View more
These are the best performing state high schools in Scotland ranked by exam results, according to new government figures.
The schools have been graded in a league table, published by The Times, based on the percentage of pupils gaining five or more Highers. These are the 20 schools which came out on top across the whole of Scotland.