Scots taxpayers in £93m bill for EU students post-Brexit

The Scottish Government is to continue funding free university places for EU students in Scotland for four years after Brexit – while youngsters from elsewhere in the UK will have to pay tuition fees north of the border.

There are 21,000 EU students studying in Scotland at a cost of £93 million in tuition fees. Students from elsewhere in the UK pay £9,000 a year to study in Scotland, while education is free for home youngsters. EU law meant other European students like Italians were treated the same as Scots, but that obligation ends after Brexit.

Scottish taxpayers face a 93 million pound bill for EU students to finish their degrees at local universities post-Brexit

The Scottish Government says it is not known if Scotland will still have to abide by EU rules in the two-year transition period after Brexit.

They will fund the 2019/20 cohort of EU students for the length of their degrees of up to four years as universities want clarity.

