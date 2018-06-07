Scots school pupils offered chance to win table at Michelle Obama dinner

Pupils in Scotland are being asked to describe what they would change to help young people succeed, for the chance to attend a dinner with Michelle Obama.

The former US first lady is to visit Edinburgh on July 17 to speak at The Hunter Foundation event.

School pupils have been asked to submit a short essay, video, picture or poem on the theme: “If I ruled Scotland the one thing I’d change to enable more young people to succeed would be ... and why that’s so important.”

The winner will receive a table of 10 on the night, including an accompanying adult.

Sir Tom Hunter, founder of the foundation, said: “We want to showcase the brightest talent in Scotland and the greatest ideas to support young people to be all they can be - no doubt young people know precisely what’s needed but are rarely asked, hence this challenge.”

It comes after former US president Barack Obama visited Scotland in May 2017 for a similar event with the foundation, as well as playing a round of golf at St Andrews.

Anyone who is of school age in Scotland can take part in the competition.

Entries should be sent to schools@thehunterfoundation.co.uk by June 22.