Testing for primary one pupils in Scotland are currently at the centre of an ongoing political row.

The Scottish Government say the tests will help them gather important data for schools. But opponents say the tests cause unnecessary stress for some youngsters. We’ve put together a sample of actual questions posed to the nation’s four and five-year-olds. Can you pass the P1 test?

