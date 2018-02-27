Over 150 schools close as Scotland prepares for heavy snow

Over 150 Scottish schools have already been closed on Wednesday as the country prepares for worsening weather conditions.

Schools in the Scottish Borders and East Renfrewshire have already been closed. Picture: PA

Warnings for heavy snow across Scotland could be upgraded to the highest-ever level, with commuters urged to avoid travelling on Wednesday and Thursday in affected areas.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said amber warnings for snow and freezing winds along the entire east coast and across the central belt between Edinburgh and Glasgow and as far west as Greenock from the early hours of Wednesday could be changed to red for extreme weather in certain areas.

Forecasters said the worst affected areas could see up to 40cm of snow and a wind chill of minus 10C.

Scottish Borders Council announced that all 71 schools in their areas will be closed on Wednesday, while East Renfewshire will shut all 30 of theirs.

Falkirk Council have since stated that all 59 schools and nurseries in the area will be closed also.

Both councils in Lanarkshire are hopeful that schools will remain open, even though additional support needs transportation has been cancelled.

Edinburgh and Glasgow city council have stated that any closures will be announced by 7am on Wednesday.

Parents are being advised to keep checking social media and local news outlets to see if the schools are open.

