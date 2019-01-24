Nicola Benedetti to launch weekly video workshops to inspire new generation of violinists

Scottish violin sensation Nicola Benedetti is to step up her efforts to rear new generations of young musicians by launching her own video workshops.

The Ayrshire-born musician will post weekly films online to help violin students and teachers around the world as part of a new drive which will also see her launch her own charity to stage free workshops across the UK.

The "With Nicky" series will be aimed at new and established music teachers, as well students with no previous playing experience, and long-time players experiencing problems with their technique.

The video workshops have been announced by Benedetti just weeks after she was awarded by CBE in the New Year Honours List for services to music.

Benedetti, will be making the videos at home in London and on tour around the world after admitting to frustration about being unable to follow up with participants in masterclasses and workshops she has previously been involved in.

It is hoped the online series, which will be available on Benedetti's YouTube channel, will become a vital resource for violin teachers and their pupils around the world, as well as inspire young people to pick up the instrument for the first time.

Speaking to The Scotsman on tour in the United States, she said: "After every single workshop I do I have a hundred kids asking where I teach, how they follow things up with me and if I can go over something again. There is a lot of information to absorb and take in.

"I feel a sense of frustration that I dump a lot of information on them and that's it.

"This is a way to continue support for young musicians and teachers all year round and have the much better communication and regular interaction that I yearn for."

Among the early episode of the With Nicky series will be workshops on "back to basics," "developing your sound", "talking about thumbs" and "motivations and inspiration." The musician has pledge to post a new instalment every Tuesday no matter where she is performing.

She added: "I've thought about all the hundreds of young kids that I meet and the things I see them struggling with and have addressed those issues in the videos. It's as organic and natural as that.

"The videos are quite long form and and are targeted at a younger and broader audience and a starting-out level of player. A lot of time and resource has gone into making them thorough and full of content.

"The technical challenges of playing the violin never end. A lot of what we do as musicians is re-address those fundamental basic building blocks. A lot of stuff in the videos will be relevant to people who have been playing for five years.

"I have had the huge fortune in my life of being exposed to some of the world’s greatest violin and music teachers, and I want to make as much of the information available to as many people as possible."