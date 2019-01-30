Full list of school closures in Scotland due to snow and ice

0
Have your say

Here's a full list of Scottish schools closed today (January 30) due to adverse weather conditions.

Argyll and Bute Council

A number of schools have been closed across Scotland

A number of schools have been closed across Scotland

Luing Primary School: closed due to bad road conditions

Highland Council

Auchtertyre Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Auchtertyre Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather

Bonar Bridge Nursery - EM: Closed due to bad weather

Bonar Bridge Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Broadford Nursery - EM: Closed due to bad weather

Broadford Primary: Partially closed due to bad weather

Bualnaluib Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Bualnaluib Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather

Bun-Sgoil Shlèite: Partially closed due to bad weather

Bun-sgoil Shleite - GM Nursery: Partially closed due to bad weather

Carbost Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Carbost Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather

Dunvegan Nursery - GM: Closed due to bad weather

Dunvegan Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Edinbane Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Elgol Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Farr High School: Closed due to bad weather

Farr Primary (Suth): Closed due to bad weather

Farr Primary Nursery (Suth): Closed due to bad weather

Glenelg Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Glenelg Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather

Kilmuir Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Kilmuir Primary Nursery - GM: Closed due to bad weather

Kinlochbervie High School: Closed due to bad weather

Kinlochbervie Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Kinlochewe Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Kinlochewe Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather

Lairg Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Lairg Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather

Loch Duich Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Macdiarmid Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Macdiarmid Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather

Melvich Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Melvich Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather

Plockton High School: Closed due to bad weather

Plockton Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Poolewe Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Poolewe Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather

Rosehall Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Shieldaig Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Shieldaig Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather

Staffin Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Staffin Primary Nursery - GM: Closed due to bad weather

Struan Primary: Closed due to bad weather