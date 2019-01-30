Full list of school closures in Scotland due to snow and ice

Here's a full list of Scottish schools closed today (January 30) due to adverse weather conditions.
Argyll and Bute Council
Luing Primary School: closed due to bad road conditions
Highland Council
Auchtertyre Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Auchtertyre Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather
Bonar Bridge Nursery - EM: Closed due to bad weather
Bonar Bridge Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Broadford Nursery - EM: Closed due to bad weather
Broadford Primary: Partially closed due to bad weather
Bualnaluib Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Bualnaluib Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather
Bun-Sgoil Shlèite: Partially closed due to bad weather
Bun-sgoil Shleite - GM Nursery: Partially closed due to bad weather
Carbost Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Carbost Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather
Dunvegan Nursery - GM: Closed due to bad weather
Dunvegan Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Edinbane Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Elgol Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Farr High School: Closed due to bad weather
Farr Primary (Suth): Closed due to bad weather
Farr Primary Nursery (Suth): Closed due to bad weather
Glenelg Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Glenelg Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather
Kilmuir Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Kilmuir Primary Nursery - GM: Closed due to bad weather
Kinlochbervie High School: Closed due to bad weather
Kinlochbervie Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Kinlochewe Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Kinlochewe Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather
Lairg Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Lairg Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather
Loch Duich Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Macdiarmid Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Macdiarmid Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather
Melvich Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Melvich Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather
Plockton High School: Closed due to bad weather
Plockton Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Poolewe Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Poolewe Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather
Rosehall Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Shieldaig Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Shieldaig Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather
Staffin Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Staffin Primary Nursery - GM: Closed due to bad weather
Struan Primary: Closed due to bad weather