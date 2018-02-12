Dozens of Scottish schools closed after heavy snow fall

Dozens of schools have been closed and commuters hit by rush hour disruption as heavy snow swept parts of the country.

A total of 35 schools in the Scottish Highlands were closed or opened later on Monday as 5cm of snow fell in places.

Yellow weather warnings had been issued for snow and ice for the rest of Scotland, north-west England, Wales, and south-west England but further school closures were avoided with most pupils enjoying a half-term holiday.

In Stepps, North Lanarkshire, a double decker bus veered off the road and down an embankment at a roundabout at around 7.15am as the weather affected driving conditions.

No passengers were on-board and the driver was unhurt, police said, but part of the road was forced to close.

A lorry also collided with a rail bridge near Achnashellach, in Wester Ross, causing disruption to train services between Kyle and Inverness.

Forecasters said lighter showers will pass on Monday but further weather warnings for high winds, snow and rain have been put in place for the west of Scotland, Northern Ireland and south west England for Tuesday.

Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall said: “On Monday evening the next band of rain will start to push its way in during the night bringing rain and some snow where it meets colder air.

“Where there are clear skies further east we’ll start to see frost and ice developing once again.

“For some of us it will be a cold start to the day but for all of us umbrellas will need to be at the ready.”