Claims of historic sex abuse at top Glasgow Catholic college

Claims of historic sexual abuse have emerged at one of Scotland’s top private schools.

Police opened an investigation into allegations against two staff at St Aloysius’ College in Glasgow.

A former pupil, now aged 66, claimed he suffered systematic abuse over two and a half years by two Jesuit priests, one of whom was a teacher at the college, which is among the UK’s most prestigious schools. He also said he was subjected to ­sustained physical abuse by another two teachers – a Jesuit and a lay teacher.

As a result of the claims police ­interviewed two suspects one of whom has since died.

The two others implicated were dead when he came forward. ­Detectives did not rule out criminality but could not corroborate the claims.

Patrick McGuire, a partner with Thompsons Solicitors, told the BBC: “My client has spent the last 50 years in hell. Only now has he felt strong enough to come forward.”

Mr McGuire also urged anyone with similar experiences to come forward.

St Aloysius’ ­College said: “We feel deep sadness for all victims of abuse. We believe there is no excuse for any child to be subjected to harm. The college has clear and robust safeguarding ­procedures in place to protect the safety and wellbeing of our pupils.”