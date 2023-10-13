Police have sealed off an area of Edinburgh’s Princes Street after a 20-year-old man died in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police were called shortly before 4am to reports of an injured man on Princes Street. He died at the scene.

Police said inquiries remain ongoing but ‘there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.’

Princes Street is currently closed with diversions in place for westbound buses and trams. In a statement, police said the closures run between Frederick Street and Castle Street and have urged people to avoid the area if the can.

Lothian Buses has listed a number of diversion to bus services with 31 routes being affected. For more information please check the Lothian Buses website.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.50am on Friday, 13 October, 2023, we were called to a report of an injured man on Princes Street, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended however the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.”