Watch as cute Edinburgh Zoo penguins have fun following and popping bubbles.

Fantastic footage shows penguins at Edinburgh Zoo watching and popping bubbles with their beaks.

Keepers from the the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) surprised the gentoo, king and Northern rockhopper penguins to non-toxic animal-safe bubbles.

The colony had fun chasing and popping the bubbles before going for a swim.