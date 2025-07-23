Edinburgh Zoo penguins: Watch excited penguin colony having the best time chasing and popping bubbles

By Jessica Martin
Comment
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 22:31 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST
Watch as cute Edinburgh Zoo penguins have fun following and popping bubbles.

Fantastic footage shows penguins at Edinburgh Zoo watching and popping bubbles with their beaks.

Keepers from the the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) surprised the gentoo, king and Northern rockhopper penguins to non-toxic animal-safe bubbles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The colony had fun chasing and popping the bubbles before going for a swim.

Earlier in the month, the penguins at Edinburgh Zoo were filmed playing in ice to keep cool - thanks to donations from local fishmongers - as temperatures surged in the city.

Related topics:Edinburgh ZooRoyal Zoological Society of ScotlandVideoAnimals
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice