Edinburgh University launches voluntary redundancy scheme as principal issues 'unsettling' statement

Edinburgh University has become the latest higher education institution to announce staff cuts, with the principal issued a detail statement

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh University has become the latest higher education institution to announce it is cutting back on staff in the face of financial pressure - just days after The Scotsman revealed its principal had been handed a five-figure pay rise.

The university said it is opening a voluntary redundancy scheme and compulsory redundancies may be necessary “if unavoidable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal Sir Peter Mathieson said the sector is dealing with challenges around international student recruitment – a key source of income – along with increasing staff costs and an underfunding of places for Scottish and UK students.

The Scotsman revealed last week that Sir Peter - already the highest paid vice chancellor in Scotland, earning a basic pay in 2023 of £348,000, and a total package worth £418,000 - was set to receive a five per cent increase in his pay.

Sir Peter said the university will be taking “a series of actions” to address these pressures, as well as the upcoming increase to employers’ national insurance contributions.

Earlier this month, Dundee University warned cuts to staffing levels are “inevitable” as a result of a projected deficit of up to £30 million. Meanwhile, Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen has also recently told staff it plans to make a further 135 redundancies to ensure its long-term “viability”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issuing a statement on Monday, Sir Peter said: “The university costs £120 million each month to run.

A general view of the University of Edinburgh Old College, Edinburgh. Picture: PA | PA

“In the context of the recent sector challenges around international student recruitment, increasing staff costs since the pandemic, and the unsustainable levels of funding for Scottish and other UK students, our outgoings are consistently higher than our income.

“In response to this situation and recent developments with regards to national insurance, we have concluded that we need to take a series of actions, which will include selective voluntary and, if unavoidable, compulsory redundancies.

“We will be offering staff the opportunity to find out more through a variety of online and in-person meetings, and we will continue to work with our unions and managers to help colleagues through these changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t underestimate how unsettling this news will be, however, it is important that I am honest about the scale of the challenge we have and transparent about the actions we need to take to address it.”

The five per cent increase on Sir Peter’s basic pay from the previous year would represent £17,400, while his pension supplement would also increase, taking the total uplift to around £20,000.

The rise follows a three per cent rise in the previous year, although Sir Peter refused any extra pay in 2019, 2020 and 2022.