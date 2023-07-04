The fire in the three-storey building on Gorgie Road in Edinburgh has led to 20 people being treated and one taken to hospital at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

Twenty people were treated by paramedics and one was taken to hospital after a fire in a tenement building.

Four Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) appliances attended the incident on Gorgie Road, Edinburgh, just after 8.50am on Tuesday.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Fire crews were called to a tenement blaze on Gorgie Road in Edinburgh. Picture: Google Maps/National World

An SFRS spokesman said: “Operations control mobilised four appliances to the city’s Gorgie Road, where firefighters were met by a fire within a three-storey tenement building.

“Crews helped lead three casualties to safety before passing them into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service personnel. A total of 20 casualties were in the care of paramedics. One casualty was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.