Edinburgh road closed after 'serious' crash leaves car on its side

An Edinburgh road has been closed after a 'serious' crash left a car on its side.
The collision, involving one car, happened on Millerhill Road in the Newton Village area of the city at about 1:30pm.
A fire service spokeswoman said two appliances were called to the scene and that cutting gear was used.
The spokeswoman said it was a one vehicle crash which resulted in a car ending up on its side.
Details of injuries are not known at this stage.
The council-run Edinburgh Travel News has tweeted that Millerhill Road has been closed as a result of the crash.
One twitter user described the crash as "serious" and said all emergency services in attendance, with heavy traffic in the area.