Firoz Madhani, 67, tweeted several comments that were said to have “encouraged acts of violence” and “encouraged terrorist acts” during his online rants in 2019.

Madhani appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to an amended charge relating to the Terrorism Act 2000.

The OAP, of Dalry, Edinburgh, had a not guilty plea accepted to posting Tweets which expressed an opinion that is supportive of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah on September 2, 2019.

Sheriff Daniel Kelly agreed to defer sentence for the narrative and for social work reports to be prepared ahead of sentencing to November.

Madhani pleaded guilty to publishing statements on Twitter glorifying terrorist acts, incite violence by and against governments, encourage the instruction of terrorist acts and was reckless in his conduct on various occasions on September 21, 2019.

