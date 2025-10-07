Edinburgh North Bridge incident: Firefighters descend on Edinburgh's North Bridge in rush hour incident
Edinburgh’s North Bridge was closed on Tuesday morning as firefighters attended a fire on the bridge above Waverly Station.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene at 7.44am.
It said a construction welfare cabin on the site was alight. The bridge is undergoing major restoration works.
The fire service said it sent three appliances and a high-reach vehicle to the scene and the fire has now been extinguished. There were no casualties.
Meanwhile, Lothian buses announced a number of diversions.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were alerted at 7.44am on Tuesday, 7 October, to reports of a fire on Princes Street, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a high-reach vehicle to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a construction cabin.
“There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene at approximately 9am after ensuring the area was made safe.”
