Published 7th Oct 2025, 09:07 BST
Firefighters were called to a fire at 7.44am.

Edinburgh’s North Bridge was closed on Tuesday morning as firefighters attended a fire on the bridge above Waverly Station.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene at 7.44am.

It said a construction welfare cabin on the site was alight. The bridge is undergoing major restoration works.

The fire service said it sent three appliances and a high-reach vehicle to the scene and the fire has now been extinguished. There were no casualties.

Meanwhile, Lothian buses announced a number of diversions.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were alerted at 7.44am on Tuesday, 7 October, to reports of a fire on Princes Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a high-reach vehicle to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a construction cabin.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene at approximately 9am after ensuring the area was made safe.”

