Edinburgh named in top 10 most beautiful universities in the UK

The University of Edinburgh has been named as one of the UK’s most beautiful universities by a respected industry journal.

The list, compiled by Times Higher Education, names the Edinburgh establishment amongst 10 of Britain’s most idyllic, with Glasgow University also making it into the top 10.

Featuring the likes of Oxford, Cambridge and Queen’s University Belfast, the article states that the UK is home to some of the oldest universities in the world, with many of them having been used as “filming locations for period dramas and epic films”.

Describing the university’s Georgian Old College as one of the most “iconic buildings” on the city-based campus, the THE team added that if the classic architecture, some of which dates back to 1887, wasn’t enough to wow students, the chance of an exhilarating study break on Arthur’s Seat certainly would.

The University of Glasgow was also hailed for its “magnificent architecture” which is a “combination of Gothic Revival and Brutalism”.

