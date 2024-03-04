Edinburgh mother-of-three who vanished six months ago 'may have come to harm', Police Scotland says

A mother of three who vanished six months ago in Edinburgh “may have come to harm”, police have said.

Khasha Smith, 35, has not been seen since October 10 and has not been in touch with her “very close” family since then, officers said. Her mother and daughter issued an appeal in a bid to trace Ms Smith, from Calder, Edinburgh.

She is described as slim, about 5ft, with blue eyes and long, blonde hair and a tattoo on her right wrist that says “Forever”.

Police Scotland have said they “have to consider the possibility that she may have to come to harm” and are considering “all possibilities”. Ms Smith was last seen during a Facetime call with a friend on October 10, and was reported missing by her family on January 5.

A massive search has been launched for Ms Smith, including dog units, underwater teams and specialist officers, including areas she is known to frequent including Gorgie, Broomhouse and Wester Hailes.

Ms Smith was described as a “brilliant mum” by her own mother Nicola Neil, while her daughter, Calley Smith, 18, said the disappearance “feels like the worst dream I could ever imagine”.

Ms Neil said: “Khasha, we love you so much and just need to know you are safe. We need you home with us. If anyone, anywhere, knows where Khasha is – please tell us. Please don’t let us go on like this.

“Khasha is a brilliant mum to her three children and is loved by all our very close family. We are all sick with worry. Khasha is my friend as well as my daughter and we are living a nightmare.

“It’s hard to find the words to explain the ‘not knowing’ where she is and if anything has happened to her. These past few weeks have been horrendous and painful for us all.

“I would ask anyone out there – even if we don’t know you – please come forward if you know anything at all.

“Please help us bring Khasha home.”

Ms Smith said: “I recently had my 18th birthday and didn’t hear anything from my mum. She would never miss my birthday, my sisters’ birthdays, or Christmas. It’s just not her. We miss her so much. We want nothing more than my mum to walk through the door and to be able to give her a massive hug. It feels like I’m living the worst dream I could ever imagine.

“I can’t express what it would mean to have my mum home. Even the smallest piece of information might be all we need to find her.”

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson said: “Khasha’s family are understandably extremely worried about her. We have a dedicated team of officers who are working around the clock to find her and get answers for her family.

“While we are keeping an open mind, and continue to hope Khasha will be found safe and well, we have to consider the possibility that she may have to come to harm. We must consider all possibilities.”