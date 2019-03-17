Edinburgh man says he’s still Scotland’s ‘lucky charm’ after remarkable 38-38 draw at Twickenham

Have your say

A rugby fan who has never seen Scotland lose to England in a live game says he remains his country’s “lucky charm” after they clinched a 38-38 draw in their Six Nations clash.

In more than 60 years, Scotland has only ever won twice and drawn once at Twickenham, but as chance would have it, Peter Murray, 73, was present every time.

But the retired banker, from Edinburgh, managed to rewrite history this weekend when he went down south with his brother Phil, 71, to witness Gregor Townsend’s men retain the Calcutta Cup.

This victory comes after Peter, who had not seen Scotland play at England’s home ground since 1989, threw in a “last throw of the dice”.

The lifelong rugby lover wrote a letter to Guinness, the title sponsors of the Six Nations, in January outlining his extraordinary history with the fixture.

To his surprise, the firm replied, sending him two free tickets and noting that “a slice of luck is essential to any successful sports team”.

And during Saturday’s match, thanks to Peter’s “luck”, an injury-hit Scotland came back fighting to secure a 38-38 draw against rivals England.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I am honestly physically and mentally exhausted.

“I have never seen such an incredible game in my life - the greatest come back in championship history.

“We [Scotland rugby team] were dead and buried in the first half.

“At 5.30pm I really thought we should just go home.

“It was so depressing to watch Scotland in the first half and with the way it was going I thought we would end up losing by 60 or 70 points.

“But then the second half came and they suddenly got a try, then another one, and another one.

“I got absolutely buzzing and at the last 20 minutes I was shouting my head off.

“It was terrific, it honestly was.

“Scotland turned it around so well, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a sporting event like it really.

“The result was great but if Scotland had managed to hold out at the last play, they would have got a win.

“I must be Scotland’s lucky charm because every game at Twickenham I have attended, Scotland has never lost.

“My 100 per cent record remains.

“I’ll be watching it on the Tele when I get home, it was that terrific.”

Peter hadn’t seen Scotland play at Twickenham since 1989 after years of struggling to get tickets online.

He was at Twickenham in 1971 and 1983 when Scotland won, and in 1989 when they secured a 12-12 draw.

The last time Scotland secured the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham, Ronald Reagan was in the White House and voters of Dunfermline East elected a Labour politician Gordon Brown.

But yesterday England blew a 31 point lead to end up drawing against Scotland.

For the first 40 minutes it seemed as if Scotland had stopped trying but Peter thinks when the second half came, Townsend must have told the squad to just “go for it”.

And although the result was great for Scotland, Peter was sad to announce that was his “last hurrah”.

He said: “Well this definitely was my last hurrah.

“It is sad but I just think I’m getting too old.

“I think I would have struggled to get around if I didn’t come with my younger brother.

“But thanks so much to Guinness for giving me two free tickets.

“I am so grateful, it’s also so nice to leave on a high.”

Mr Murray is a lifelong rugby fan and took in his first game at Murrayfield in 1956.

And his luck at Twickenham has earned him a unique place with Scotland’s fan base.

The Calcutta Cup is the trophy awarded to the winner of the match between Scotland and England.

It’s the oldest of several individual competitions to take place under the umbrella of the Six Nations Championship.

Scotland has always had a strong rivalry with the English national team.

And they both annually compete for the Calcutta Cup and Scotland won it in 2018.

Peter joked: “Scotland’s have retained the cup.

“Maybe when I’m 96 or something I will be flown in a wheelchair to come watch another game.”

