Edinburgh Festival and Fringe: All of the places you can buy and collect tickets

Need to know where to get your hands on Edinburgh Festival tickets fast? Here’s the definitive list.

If you’re very organised, you might already have booked your tickets for the Edinburgh International Festival or Edinburgh Festival Fringe online and had them delivered by the time August rolls around.

However, the Festival and Fringe are spontaneous events, and you might find yourself changing your plans unexpectedly, or leaving it until the last minute to decide which shows to see.

Whether you need to know where you can buy tickets in person, or you just want to see all of the locations where you can pick them up, we’ve got you covered.

Edinburgh International Festival

To buy tickets for the International Festival in person, you’ll need to head to Hub Tickets, which is located at the following address: The Hub, Castlehill, EH1 2NE.

You can also collect any tickets you have booked online from Hub Tickets in advance. Alternatively, already booked tickets can be picked up at the show’s venue from one hour before the start of the performance.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Tickets for the Fringe can be booked in person at the festival’s official box office, which can be found here: 180 High Street, EH1 1QS.

Friends of the Fringe can also use an exclusive box office, located on Old Assembly Close, next to 180 High Street box office.

From Wednesday 8 August discounted tickets can be purchased in person from the Virgin Money Half Price Hut, which is located at the foot of The Mound, between the Scottish National Gallery and West Princes Street Gardens.

If you wish to collect tickets you have bought online, they can be picked up from the following Edinburgh locations during the Fringe:

Fringe Box Office - Old Assembly Close, High Street, EH1 1QS

Virgin Money Half Price Hut - The Mound Precinct, EH2 2DF

Edinburgh Airport (arrivals) - EH12 9DN (card collection only)

Edinburgh Waverley railway station - EH1 1BB

Waverley Mall - 3 Waverley Bridge, EH1 1BQ

The Boards (Venue 59) - Edinburgh Playhouse, EH1 3AA

The Principal (Venue 119) - 19-21 George Street, EH2 2PB

The Stand’s New Town Theatre (Venue 7) - Freemasons' Hall, EH2 3DH

Assembly George Square Gardens (Venue 3) - George Square, EH8 9LH

Assembly Hall (Venue 35) - Mound Place, EH1 2LU

Assembly Rooms (Venue 20) - 54 George Street, EH2 2LR

Assembly Roxy (Venue 139) - 2 Roxburgh Place, EH8 9SU

Bedlam Theatre (Venue 49) - 11b Bristo Place, EH1 1EZ

C venues – C (Venue 34) - Chambers Street, EH1 1HR

C venues – C aquila (Venue 21) - Roman Eagle Lodge, Johnston Terrace, EH1 2PW

C venues – C cubed (Venue 50) - Celtic Lodge, Brodie's Close, Lawnmarket, Royal Mile, EH1 2PS

C venues – C royale (Venue 6) - Royal Society of Edinburgh, 22 George Street, EH2 2PQ

C venues – C south (Venue 58) - St Peter's, Lutton Place, EH8 9PE

C venues – C too (Venue 4) - St Columba's by the Castle, Johnston Terrace/Victoria Terrace, EH1 2PW

Gilded Balloon Teviot (Venue 14) - Teviot Row House, EH8 9AJ

Gilded Balloon at Rose Theatre (Venue 76) - 204 Rose Street, EH2 4AZ

Gilded Balloon at the Museum (Venue 64) - Lothian Street, National Museum of Scotland, EH1 1HB

Greenside @ Infirmary Street (Venue 236) - 6 Infirmary Street, EH1 1LT

Greenside @ Nicolson Square (Venue 209) - 25 Nicolson Square, EH8 9BX

Greenside @ Royal Terrace (Venue 231) - 1b Royal Terrace, EH7 5AB

Institut français d'Ecosse @ Lothian Chambers (Venue 168) - 59-63 George IV Bridge, EH1 1RN

Just the Tonic at The Caves (Venue 88) - Rowantree Bar, EH1 1LG

Leith Depot (Venue 214) - 138-140 Leith Walk, EH6 5DT

Novotel (Venue 188) - 80 Lauriston Place, EH3 9DE

PQA Venues @Riddle's Court (Venue 277) - Riddle's Court, EH1 2PG

Paradise in Augustines (Venue 152) - 41 George IV Bridge, EH1 1EL

Paradise in The Vault (Venue 29) - 11 Merchant Street, EH1 2QD

Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33) - 60 Pleasance, EH8 9TJ

Pleasance Dome (Venue 23) - 1 Bristo Square, EH8 9AL

Scottish Storytelling Centre (Venue 30) - 43-45 High Street, EH1 1SR

Summerhall (Venue 26) - 1 Summerhall Place, EH9 1PL

Sweet Grassmarket (Venue 18) - Apex Grassmarket Hotel, EH1 2HS

Traverse Theatre (Venue 15) - 10 Cambridge Street, EH1 2ED

Underbelly, Bristo Square (Venue 302) - Teviot Place, EH8 9AG

Underbelly, Cowgate (Venue 61) - 66 Cowgate, EH1 1JX

Underbelly, George Square (Venue 300) - George Square, EH8 9LH

Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows (Venue 360) - Middle Meadow Walk, EH9 9EX

Venue150 at EICC (Venue 150) - 150 Morrison Street, EH3 8EE

ZOO Charteris (Venue 124) - 140 The Pleasance, EH8 9RR

ZOO Southside (Venue 82) - 117 Nicolson Street, EH8 9ER