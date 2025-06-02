Edinburgh crime: Man arrested and charged in connection with rape of a 15 year old girl in Scottish city centre
A man has been arrested and charged.
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the rape of a 15-year old girl in Edinburgh.
The incident took place in the York Place area of the city.
The 20-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 2 June, 2025.
Police Scotland confirm that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
