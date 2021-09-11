Edinburgh crash: Tailbacks after two-car collision on Seafield Road East

Emergency services including an ambulance attended after the incident, which took place just before 1pm. Additionally, Lothian Buses noted that it was diverting services passing through the area.

An eyewitness said one driver lost control turning a corner, and was then hit by the second vehicle. The two vehicles involved are thought to be a blue VW Golf and a red SUV.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55pm on Saturday, 11 September, we received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Seafield Road in Edinburgh.

The crash caused a road closure, meaning delays for motorists.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is blocked in both directions.”

The accident comes after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday in Danderhall. The accident – which involved a lorry shedding its load – took place on Edmonstone Road, which was then closed for more than four hours as a clean-up operation took place.

