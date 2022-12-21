News you can trust since 1817
Edinburgh City Bypass crash: 66 year old dies after collision on A720 near Sheriffhall roundabout

A driver has died following a crash on the Edinburgh city bypass involving two vehicles.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
The incident occurred at about 1.10pm on Tuesday on the A720 westbound, near the Sheriffhall roundabout.

Two cars were involved, a silver Renault Captur and a grey Skoda Karoq.

The 66-year-old man driving the Renault was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but he died a short time later.

The road was closed while crash investigation work was carried out and it reopened at around 4.40pm.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick issue an appeal for information. He said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our investigation to find out the full circumstances of what happened continues.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage that could help with our inquiries to get in touch.

“Please call us on 101, quoting incident number 1379 of Tuesday December 20.”