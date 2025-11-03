Three people have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a phone mast on Edinburgh’s Calder Road.

The double decker Lothian Bus service was travelling along Calder Road at 10.15am on Monday, November 3, when it hit the mast.

It is understood there were 11 passengers on board at the time of the crash. Five were checked by paramedics at the scene and three were taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police said enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.15am on Monday, 3 November, 2025, we were called to a report of a bus crashing into a telecommunications mast on Calder Road, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and five of the 11 passengers were checked at the scene by ambulance crews and three were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for assessment.

"The driver was not injured. Enquiries are ongoing."